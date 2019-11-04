Hikind, a former New York state Assemblyman, says he was blocked from Ocasio-Cortez’s extremely popular @AOC campaign account after he criticized her comments comparing border detention camps to concentration camps.

Hikind had filed his lawsuit on First Amendment grounds. It came after a federal appeals panel had said President Donald Trump couldn’t block people who criticized him from his Twitter account.

Ocasio-Cortez said she reserves the right to block people from her account who engage in harassment.

