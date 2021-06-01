A Harris County deputy who was working security opened fire after the shooting, killing “an armed suspect,” police said. Authorities were still working to determine whether anyone else opened fire at the nightclub, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead at the club.
Names of those involved weren’t released as of early Tuesday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday that several deputies were working off-duty as security at the time, but none was injured.