SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his brother when the man attacked other family members with a knife at a party in California.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say deputies responded Saturday night following reports of a shooting at a home in the Bloomington area.

A news release says investigators determined that during an argument, 29-year-old Israel Miranda assaulted relatives with a knife.

The release says Humberto Miranda, a 26-year-old, off-duty deputy, shot his brother during the assault. Israel Miranda died at a hospital.

The department says Israel Miranda was on parole and had a history of violence.

During the altercation, another family member’s hand was cut. He refused medical treatment.

Prosecutors will review the incident and determine whether to file charges.

