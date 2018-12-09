NEW YORK

Road rage suspected in firefighter's death

An off-duty New York City firefighter was killed in a suspected road-rage incident after an early-morning collision on a Brooklyn highway.

Police said officers responding to the Belt Parkway crash found Faizal Coto, 33, lying next to his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang with head trauma about 4:45 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they’re investigating to determine how Coto received his injuries. The other driver involved in the collision fled before officers arrived.

Coto was with the fire department for three years. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

— Associated Press

Woman found pinned between car, toll booth A Michigan woman was resuscitated after she was found pinned between her SUV and an Indiana toll booth and a defibrillator registered no pulse. Witnesses told Indiana State Police the 40-year-old woman, who is from Otsego, Mich., and whose name was not released, had stepped from the SUV on Saturday night to retrieve a debit card she had dropped when the vehicle lurched forward, pinning her against the toll booth. With a toll attendant and a bystander holding her up, Trooper Alaa Hamed moved the SUV to free her. Hamed performed CPR and medics used a defibrillator to revive the woman. She was flown to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries.

Plane makes emergency landing on golf course Authorities said that a small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in northern New Jersey where some people were playing, but that no serious injuries were reported. Three adults and a child were aboard the Mooney M20 single-engine plane when it landed about 12:15 p.m. Sunday on the fairway of the ninth hole of the Paramus Golf Course.

— Associated Press