CALIFORNIA

Off-duty officer slain at Los Angeles taco stand

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed at a Lincoln Heights taco stand early Saturday, and authorities were searching for a suspect.

Officer Juan Diaz was out with his girlfriend and two other males when he was shot, according to an official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Diaz was standing in line at the food truck when he noticed a man vandalizing something nearby and approached him, the official said. The official did not know if Diaz identified himself as a police officer.

The man left and a short time later returned with a group of other males and lifted up his shirt to display a handgun, the official said. The official said that Diaz and the others tried to get into a car but that the man started shooting.

Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said someone flagged down a motorcycle officer at around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported shots fired. The officer found two men had been shot. Diaz died from his wounds, and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

— Associated Press

OREGON

Police search for child whose parents died

Police in Oregon and the FBI are searching for a 2-year-old boy whose parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

Officers with the Medford Police Department are trying to find Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, the FBI said in a news release Friday night.

The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Mont., after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Officers found Janiak dead with a gunshot wound to her head, and Salcido dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said in a news release. Their child was not in the 1996 GMC Jimmy with Oregon license plates, the FBI said.

The Jackson County, Ore., Sheriff’s Office investigated the couple for a burglary in 2018, the FBI said. Both were convicted of the charges, and Janiak was to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11, the FBI said. She did not show up for her sentencing.

Relatives told law enforcement that the family was homeless and would camp along the greenway in Medford.

— Associated Press

Funeral held for slain student: The funeral of a University of Mississippi student found shot to death last week was held in her suburban St. Louis hometown Saturday. Family and friends gathered at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood to memorialize Alexandria "Ally" Kostial. The 21-year-old student's body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles from the university's Oxford, Miss., campus. Another Ole Miss student, Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth is charged with murder in Kostial's death.

Dead newborn found in trash can: Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant's bathroom. Irving police say the infant's body was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee's restaurant. Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and was then put in a trash can. Authorities haven't said whether the baby could have been stillborn. Police say the baby's mother left the restaurant and that they're still looking for her.