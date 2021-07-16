The Boulder police officer, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Haarmann of Loveland, took a tumbling fall and died at the park, authorities said.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold sent members of the department’s command staff to the park to make sure Haarmann was covered with the American flag until she was escorted to the coroner’s office.
“Our department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Herold said. “Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”
Haarmann had worked for the police department for about 1 1/2 years.