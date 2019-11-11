Miller was the police chief in Mannford, Oklahoma. Deputies went to the Hilton hotel on Pensacola Beach Sunday night and found him dead.

Peterson says Miller and Nealey were in Pensacola to attend a conference. She says detectives are still gathering information about the case.

Nealey is being held without bond at the Escambia County Jail. He’s charged with homicide. No additional details were available.

A lawyer for Nealey isn’t listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD