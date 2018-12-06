NEW YORK

Officer faces NYPD trial over Garner death

A New York City police officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man will face an NYPD disciplinary trial in May — more than four years after the man’s pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry against police brutality, an administrative judge said Thursday.

The judge rejected demands from Daniel Pantaleo’s lawyer to delay the officer’s department trial in the death of Eric Garner until July, when time runs out for federal prosecutors to file civil rights charges against him.

The NYPD trial will start May 13 and could take about two weeks, the judge said.

Pantaleo, who is white, is charged with reckless use of a chokehold and intentional use of a chokehold in Garner’s July 2014 death in Staten Island.

Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, could be heard on an amateur video shouting “I can’t breathe!” as Pantaleo placed him in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under police department policy, after officers stopped him for selling untaxed cigarettes.

If convicted, the 33-year-old Pantaleo could face punishment ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing from the department. He was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty after the incident.

Garner, who had asthma, suffered a heart attack in an ambulance and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused in part by compression of his neck from a chokehold.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo in December 2014.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Attorneys won't pursue 3rd trial against agent

Federal prosecutors on Thursday said they would not pursue another trial against a Border Patrol agent who fatally shot a Mexican teenager across a border fence but who was twice acquitted.

A filing in court shows prosecutors say they will no longer purse the case against Lonnie Swartz, the agent who killed 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in October 2012.

In April, Swartz was acquitted of second-degree murder, but a jury deadlocked on manslaughter charges. The second trial, which began in October, ended with a not-guilty verdict on the involuntary charge, but the jury again deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter.

— Associated Press

Shooting leaves man dead, officer injured: A single gunshot critically injured a police officer and killed another man Thursday as the two struggled after the officer responded to a report of a disturbance at a dentist office about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta, authorities said. Henry County police officer Michael Smith was in critical condition Thursday afternoon, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said. Smith responded to a 911 call and began talking with Dimaggio McNelly, 53, of McDonough, Ga. The officer fired his stun gun multiple times, but it had no effect. The gunshot was fired from the officer's gun as the two struggled after McNelly lunged at the officer, the spokeswoman said. It wasn't immediately clear which man pulled the trigger.

— Associated Press