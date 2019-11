The prosecution argued there are fair and impartial jurors in Nashville.

The judge expects to rule on the issue within two weeks.

The defense has argued Delke followed his training and state law in shooting after he saw Hambrick had a gun. Prosecutors have said Delke could have sought cover and called for help.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD