He declined to comment after the brief hearing.

Authorities said Eaton and a Yale University officer opened fire on the car in New Haven on April 16. Officials said Eaton fired 13 times after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car unexpectedly.

Witherspoon was not injured. His girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, was seriously injured but survived.

The Yale officer was not charged.

