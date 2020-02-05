The officer was being treated at a hospital in critical condition, and authorities did not immediately release a name.
A suspect identified in a public bulletin as Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, was arrested along with three other people early Wednesday, according to police in Warrior.
Johnson has been arrested multiple times on drug possession and other charges over the last decade, court records show.
