“It’s very troubling to me to figure out that a person with bad intentions could enter into police headquarters and cause harm to one of my police officers,” Balderrama said during a news conference.

He said the man entered the detective’s office on the first floor and began assaulting him with an unknown object, cutting the officer on the neck and head. After a struggle, the officer fired at least one shot, killing the man, Balderrama said.

He didn’t identify the man but described him as 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, more than 300 pounds (136 kilograms) and around 25 years old.

The officer, who is in his late 40s or early 50s, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Balderrama said.

Balderrama said police are still trying to determine the reason for the attack and whether the man used a knife or an object he found at the detective’s office.