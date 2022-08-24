Officer fatally shoots man who had gas can taped to chest

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who was advancing toward him with a knife and hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest, police said.
When the man refused the officer’s order to stop, the officer shot him, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending an autopsy and the notification of next of kin, police said.
Waukegan Police Chief Keith Zupek said he has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting.
Waukegan is located about 42 miles north of Chicago.