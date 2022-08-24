Officer fatally shoots man who had gas can taped to chest

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who was advancing toward him with a knife and hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest, police said.

According to the Lake County News-Sun, the Waukegan Police Department said the officer, a 15-year veteran, was responding to a neighborhood dispute at about 12:45 p.m. when he saw a wooden fence separating two houses on fire. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his squad car and walked toward the burning fence when the man approached him.