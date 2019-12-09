The vehicle pursuit ended at a Hollywood gas station, but two men in the car tried to flee on foot, Dabney-Donovan said. An officer chased the men on foot and fired his weapon, striking one of the suspects, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening. The other man was detained nearby.
Police didn’t say what prompted the officer to shoot at the suspect.
Police didn’t immediately identify the names or races or the officer who fired or the suspect who was shot.
