AUBURN, Ala. — A police officer in Alabama shot multiple times after responding to reports of an armed robbery is recovering, while two suspects are believed to have died in a fire following a shootout.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the incident began about 5:30 p.m. Friday. An Auburn officer stopped a vehicle that fit the description of one driven by the suspects. As the officer approached, police say the man opened fire, striking the officer at least four times.

The suspects fled and an ensuing manhunt tracked them to a nearby apartment complex.

Police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey says gunfire erupted as officers surrounded the building. Officers tossed canisters of tear gas into the apartment, which caught fire. The two suspects refused to exit. Authorities say their bodies were later found in the rubble.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

