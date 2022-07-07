Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns from post as officer in Pa.

Gift Article Share

Officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice resigns Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 resigned Thursday as the lone police officer in a small Pennsylvania town, two days after his swearing-in sparked backlash from residents and the mayor. Timothy Loehmann withdrew his application to be a Tioga, Pa., officer on Thursday, according to the town’s website, and the mayor called for three borough council members to resign over their roles in the hiring.

Loehmann was sworn in Tuesday after a unanimous vote from the council, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported.

David Wilcox, mayor of the 700-people borough, said he was not made aware of Loehmann’s background when the members of the borough council found the officer and agreed to hire him.

The hiring sparked protests and anger, including from Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, who told The Washington Post on Thursday morning before Loehmann’s resignation that the decision was “a big mistake.”

Advertisement

On Nov. 22, 2014, Loehmann shot Rice from the passenger seat of a patrol car within seconds of arriving at a park where Rice was playing with a pellet gun that officials have said was indistinguishable from a regular pistol. After Ohio authorities investigated the case, a grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Loehmann in December 2015. Loehmann was fired from the Cleveland Police Department in 2017 for not disclosing on his job application that he had left his previous position in Independence, Ohio, due to “an inability to emotionally function” as an officer.

— Timothy Bella and James Bikales

Okla. governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds. Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E'Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated. Stitt also raised concerns that the school district may be violating a new state law the Legislature passed and he signed last year that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article