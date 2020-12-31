Firefighters also waved flags and flashed the lights on their fire trucks. And fire trucks had been waiting for Webb on multiple overpasses.
Milford police say that Webb’s condition continues to improve. He was shot multiple times on Dec. 10 outside an Econo Lodge hotel near Rehoboth Beach while he and other officers were trying to apprehend a Pennsylvania man who was wanted for attempted murder. The suspect, 37-year-old Evelio Rivera, was shot and killed by police.
