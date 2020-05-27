The man to be evicted, Salamah Q. Pendleton, 41, opened fire, police said.
Pendleton was shot and was being treated at a local hospital. A woman in the apartment was shot fatally, as was the city police officer. A sheriff’s deputy who was shot and wounded was in stable condition, police said.
KNOX radio reported the shooting was being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No other details were released.
