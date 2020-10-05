Desroches was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery. He was released from the hospital Sunday “and is currently recovering with family,” Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets.
Another officer, Maj. Aubrey Gregory, was treated for a hip wound and released. Gregory returned to work last week.
Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $1 million.
