“He actually began pointing the gun at one of the deputies and all three officers opened fire,” Withrow said.
The man died at the scene.
Withrow declined to give the name and age of the man or to speculate as to why he would point a gun at the deputies and officer. He said the man was white, but he didn’t give the races or names of the deputies or officer, who were put on leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, which is standard practice.
There were two other people in the SUV — the driver and a minor. Neither they, the deputies nor the officer were injured, Withrow said. He said he didn’t know how many shots were fired or how many struck the man who died.
