CHICAGO — The last two jurors in the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer charged in the 2014 shooting death of black teen Laquan McDonald have been selected.

The judge has now given the officer’s lawyers until Friday to decide whether they want the jury or a judge to decide the case.

Under Illinois law, Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys can demand a bench trial before the 12th juror is sworn in. The 11th and 12th jurors were picked Thursday, but Judge Vincent Gaughan told Van Dyke’s attorneys they could announce their decision Friday.

Four alternate jurors must still be picked before a jury trial can begin.

Van Dyke’s attorneys have asked that the trial be moved because they say pretrial publicity has made it impossible for the officer to get a fair trial. Gaughan hasn’t ruled on that request.

