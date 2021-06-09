Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is also investigating an April 14 Honolulu police shooting that killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni.
Police said Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase. Medical records provided by an attorney representing Sykap’s mother and grandmother in a lawsuit say the teen was shot in the back of the head and shoulders.
Police have refused to release officer body camera footage from the shooting.
Eric Seitz, an attorney who is representing Sykap’s family, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.