EMERSON, Ga. — State law officers are investigating after local police and sheriff’s deputies shot a man and critically wounded him at a north Georgia truck stop.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two Emerson police officers and a Bartow County sheriff’s deputy confronted 51-year-old Jose Rafael Caballero at a Love’s Travel Stop on Thursday night.

The GBI says Caballero pointed a handgun at the officers, refused to drop his weapon and was shot multiple times by the officers.

Caballero was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical, but stable condition.

The GBI says the officers had responded to the truck stop in response to a man threatening to harm himself.

Emerson is about 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

