Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. — A brush fire on a North Carolina farm caused fireworks to explode inside a container where they were stored, killing one person and injuring three firefighters Friday, authorities said.
Stroud said firefighters were dispatched to put out a reported brush fire at a farm in La Grange as flames were approaching a building. He said fields were being burned off when the fire spread and detonated the fireworks stored in a container.
The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately released. Authorities told the station a representative for the property was the person who died at the scene.