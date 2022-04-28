Official: 1 fatally shot, 3 hurt at a Kissimmee Target store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person was killed and at least three others were injured Wednesday night after a shooting at a Target in Kissimmee, Florida, according to an Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS official.
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said two Osceola deputies were involved in the shooting but neither deputy was hurt, according to WESH. He did not provide any more information.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles responded to the Target store at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway late Wednesday, local media reported.