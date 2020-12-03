African health officials are taking heart in the vaccine progress, but concerns are growing that the continent of 1.3 billion people will be near the end of the line in obtaining doses.

The 60 percent vaccination target is needed to achieve herd immunity in Africa’s 54 countries, Nkengasong said.

AD

He stressed the challenges ahead, saying that “the continent as a whole has never vaccinated 200 million people in one year,” a reference to the goal of reaching about 20 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

AD

Nkengasong also vowed that “no substandard vaccines will be in use in Africa.” The continent cannot afford to do country-by-country regulatory approval, he said, estimating that it would take five years or more. Instead, the Africa CDC is offering a platform where national regulatory bodies can agree on a mechanism to approve any vaccines that come to the continent, he said.

“We are stronger when we are together,” he added. A handful of African countries have started looking into obtaining vaccine doses outside the global initiative aimed at equitable vaccine distribution known as Covax.

AD

Africa has close to 2.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Ex-officers' leaked chats spur concerns

Spain’s defense minister has asked prosecutors to investigate leaked chats of retired military officers allegedly talking about shooting political adversaries and praising late dictator Francisco Franco.

AD

The messages from a private WhatsApp group were published by the Infolibre news website. They reportedly were sent by members of the General Air Force Academy class that started training in 1963, when Franco ruled the country.

Some of them were among dozens of retired officers who wrote King Felipe VI last month to criticize Spain’s left-wing coalition government. The letters included some of the language used by far-right politicians.

AD

Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Thursday that the letters and chats are “reprehensible” and do not represent the views of the Spanish armed forces.

According to Infolibre, one of the WhatsApp chat participants, while discussing activists advocating for the northeastern Catalonia region’s independence from Spain, wrote: “There is no other choice but to start shooting 26 million sons of b----es.”

AD

At one point, another group-chat member referred to Franco, who led a military rebellion that fueled Spain’s civil war of 1936 to 1939 and then became the country’s dictator, as “the Irreplaceable.”

The military was a backbone of Franco’s regime until the dictator died in 1975. Spain’s peaceful transition to democracy did not lead to a widespread purge in its military ranks, as happened in other countries emerging from authoritarian regimes.

AD

— Associated Press

BANGLADESH

Rohingya relocation to island underway

Authorities in Bangladesh have begun relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island, officials said Thursday, despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.

The island’s facilities are built to accommodate 100,000 people, a fraction of the million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in their native Myanmar and are living in crowded, squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

AD

About 700,000 Rohingya fled to the camps after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim minority following an attack by insurgents.

AD

The island, in the Bay of Bengal, was once regularly submerged by monsoon rains but now has flood-protection embankments, houses, hospitals and mosques.

International aid agencies and the United Nations have opposed the relocation, fearing that a big storm could still overwhelm the island and endanger thousands.

— Associated Press

Azerbaijan says nearly 2,800 troops were killed in recent fighting: Azerbaijan said it lost 2,783 troops in 44 days of fighting with Armenian forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, marking the first time it has disclosed its military casualties. It also said that more than 100 are missing. The hostilities ended Nov. 10 with a Russia-brokered deal. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.