Krein is charged with a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail. She declined to comment when reached by the Argus-Leader, citing advice from her lawyer.

By law, South Dakota government entities have to make documents available to the public when they are used during official meetings.

David Bordewyk, the executive director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, told the Leader that it’s likely the first time a public official has been arrested in the state for violating open meeting laws, which were drafted in 1965.

“I don’t think it’s ever happened,” Bordewyk said. “This would be a first.”

Hare said the county has had a serious problem of failing to follow public meeting and record laws, including failing to post agendas on time or making meeting minutes available. That has bred mistrust of county government among some residents, he said.

“It was chronic,” Bordewyk said. “You don’t want the people coming into meetings with pitchforks and torches creating havoc. Give the people what they want.”

