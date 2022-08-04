Official: Multiple dead at 2 homes in small Nebraska city

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAUREL, Neb. — An unknown number of people were found dead Thursday in two homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, and schools and most businesses went on lockdown as a precaution at the recommendation of police, officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said he didn’t know how many people were found dead or how anyone died, but that fire “was involved” at both houses. He said state investigators were headed to Laurel and would likely take the lead in investigating what happened.

Most businesses, a senior center and schools voluntarily went on lockdown at the recommendation of police, said Lori Hansen, a clerical assistant at the Laurel City Hall. She said she had no other information about what was happening at the police scenes.

“We’ve been listening to TV to try to find out what’s going on,” she said.

A woman who answered the phone at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said she had no information about the deaths and that she was the only person in the office.

Laurel is home to fewer than 1,000 people and is located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

The patrol plans to hold a news conference later Thursday to discuss its findings.

