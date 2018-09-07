WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities say several Delaware police officers and firefighters inhaled fentanyl while responding to a drug overdose and were hospitalized.

Wilmington Fire Department spokesman John Looney tells The News Journal of Wilmington an unknown number of officers and firefighters were exposed Thursday. Wilmington police Sgt. Scott Chaffin says the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control was called in to clear the residence.

It’s unclear what happened to the person who was reported to have been suffering an overdose in the initial call. The condition of the first responders also is unclear. The newspaper says no further information was available as of Thursday night.

