DOVER, Del. — A city councilman in Dover, Delaware, is calling for a local park to close indefinitely after the body of a Wesley College student was found there.

News outlets report Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. says residents are concerned about the safety of Silver Lake Park, considering five bodies have been found there since 2010. A community meeting on the proposed closure is set for March 28. Sudler is the chairman of the city’s Parks and Recreational Committee.

Police haven’t yet determined the cause of death for 21-year-old Erick Acevedo-Palencia, who was missing for about a month before his body was found Sunday. Police have said they were told he made concerning statements before his disappearance.

Dover police Master Corp. Mark Hoffman says foul play wasn’t involved in the other deaths.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.