The identity of the person killed was withheld pending notification of family members, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
The home is about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of an airport in College Park, Maryland, where the Federal Aviation Administration said the Grumman American AA-5A aircraft departed. The plane was heading to the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, the FAA said in a statement. The FAA was investigating what happened.
At least 18 homes near the crash lost power, state police said. Lanham is in northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.