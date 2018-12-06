NEW CASTLE, Del. — The Delaware River and Bay Authority says about a dozen people who fled a traffic stop near New Castle are expected to be deported.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Delaware River and Bay Authority pulled over an SUV with temporary Arkansas tags Wednesday morning. It’s unclear what led to the traffic stop. The Authority says about 12 people then fled the SUV and ran into a nearby marsh next to a women’s correctional institution.

The correctional institution was locked down for several hours, and the Authority says everyone who fled the vehicle was taken into custody. The Authority says they’ve have been charged with resisting arrest and are being held at a correctional institution until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement picks them up for deportation.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

