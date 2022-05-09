Officials: 14 kids, 2 drivers hurt in school bus crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. — More than a dozen children were hurt in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning, police in Delaware said.
Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was driving north on West Commons Boulevard when it crested a hill and hit a Ford Expedition stopped at the intersection with Reads Way, police said. The impact sent the Ford into a school bus from Academia Antonia Alonso. The bus driver and the driver of the Ford were also taken to the hospital.
Police cited the 35-year-old driver of the Chevrolet with inattentive driving.