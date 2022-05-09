Officials: 14 kids, 2 drivers hurt in school bus crash

Placeholder while article actions load

Paramedics responded to the crash scene, but the injuries were minor enough that advanced life support services were not needed, New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sgt. Abigail Haas said.

New Castle County police said 14 children aged 5 to 10 were taken to the hospital, The News Journal reported .

NEW CASTLE, Del. — More than a dozen children were hurt in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning, police in Delaware said.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was driving north on West Commons Boulevard when it crested a hill and hit a Ford Expedition stopped at the intersection with Reads Way, police said. The impact sent the Ford into a school bus from Academia Antonia Alonso. The bus driver and the driver of the Ford were also taken to the hospital.