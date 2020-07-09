Both men allegedly participated in a burglary at American Sportsman, a federal firearms dealer in Newark, in May. Federal authorities said they were in possession of those guns last month.
“One unaccounted firearm in our community is too many,” the release said. “35 guns on the street is unacceptable.”
Authorities are also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three other people wanted for the burglary.
It was not immediately clear if McIntosh and Lloyd had lawyers to comment on their behalf.
