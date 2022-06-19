Officials: 3 juveniles hurt in boating accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said.
Another boater picked up three of the juveniles and took them to the dock at the nearby NRG plant, where they were treated by paramedics and firefighters, Globetti said. One was flown to Nemours Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to Beebe Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said. No information was provided about the third juvenile.
Delaware Natural Resources police are investigating.