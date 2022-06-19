The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Officials: 3 juveniles hurt in boating accident in Delaware

June 19, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. EDT
MILLSBORO, Del. — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported.

A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling six juveniles on two tubes when the accident occurred, Globetti said. Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show the boat wedged sideways underneath a damaged dock.

Another boater picked up three of the juveniles and took them to the dock at the nearby NRG plant, where they were treated by paramedics and firefighters, Globetti said. One was flown to Nemours Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to Beebe Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said. No information was provided about the third juvenile.

Delaware Natural Resources police are investigating.

