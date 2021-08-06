The fifth child was taken to a hospital and later died. The children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and all belonged to the same family. Their names were not immediately released.
“The guys are taking it pretty hard,” McClellan told reporters of his firefighters.
The children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work and returned to find the building on fire, McClellan said. She entered the building several times in an effort to rescue the children, he said.
The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation. Seven other families were displaced by the fire, officials said, but they weren’t home when the fire broke out.