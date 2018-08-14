NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware health officials say eight people have died of suspected overdoses over four days in the state.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced the string of deaths Tuesday and Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker urged people who actively use drugs to seek treatment immediately and carry naloxone, an overdose antidote. Walker says the deaths since Friday involved men and women from their 20s to their 50s in all three counties. She says the “horrific toll shows that no one in active use is immune from the risk of death in our state.”

The Division of Forensic Science has reported 16 deaths from suspected overdoses this month and 167 this year. In 2017, about 61 percent of the 345 overdose deaths involved fentanyl and 40 percent involved heroin.

