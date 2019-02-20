Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo holds up a letter from the FBI announcing the bureau’s civil rights investigation related to the deaths of two people during the no-knock raid by narcotics officers that killed two people and injured five police officers last month, during a press conference from Houston City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Prosecutors say they will review more than 1,400 criminal cases that involved a Houston officer who the police chief says lied in an affidavit justifying a drug raid on a home in which officers shot and killed two residents.

Authorities also have announced that the FBI is opening an investigation to determine whether any civil rights were violated as a result of the raid and shooting.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that the review will look at cases that involved Officer Gerald Goines spanning decades. Twenty-seven of those cases are active.

Goines has been suspended in the wake of the Jan. 28 raid in which a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were killed. Four officers, including Goines, were shot as they tried to enter the home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.