WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Labor Department officials say a Wilmington nonprofit accused of using training program participants as free labor should be held in contempt for resisting an investigation into the allegations.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Monday that proposed Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware sanctions include a daily $100 fine and a ban on conducting business in Delaware.

The department launched the probe this year following unpaid work allegations by former HomeWorks program participants. The participants say they often worked for free, including on properties the nonprofit was renovating to resell, despite the program’s promise of paid on-the-job training.

Court records filed Wednesday by the department say Interfaith still hasn’t provided requested records despite being ruled against when taken to court over its inaction. Interfaith’s executive director, Gary Pollio, resigned Friday.

