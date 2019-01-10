WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials in Delaware say a man who had been cleaning a storage container fell 50 feet (15.2-meters) and died.

The Wilmington Fire Department says the 30-year-old contractor fell Wednesday and died from his injuries. The News Journal reports that authorities have not yet confirmed the worker’s name.

John Looney with the fire department says the man was cleaning the inside of a tank for fruit juices on a scaffolding platform at the Citrosuco plant. The man fell to the bottom of the container and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

