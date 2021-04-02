The sheriff’s office did not release further information about the allegations. It customarily waits for the county court clerk to post the arresting deputy’s report online, which happens after the defendant’s initial court appearance. Alexander, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear later Friday.
The Palm Beach County School District issued a statement saying it is “shocked and appalled” by the accusations and that it is cooperating with law enforcement. The district said Alexander has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and that none of Alexander’s alleged crimes occurred at school and that it notified parents. It said the families are being offered support services.
If convicted of both charges, Alexander could get 20 years in prison. Court records do not show if he has an attorney.
