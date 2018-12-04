WILMINGTON, Del. — State officials are continuing to work on helping criminals released from prison re-enter society and become productive citizens.

Gov. John Carney was scheduled to sign an executive order Tuesday that focuses on improving re-entry procedures for incarcerated individuals.

Among other things, the order will create a commission focused on re-entry reform, policies and procedures.

The order also is aimed at more effectively coordinating services, strengthening data sharing among agencies, and improving the availability of programming prior to an inmate’s release, and reducing recidivism in Delaware.

A state report published last year shows that 45 percent of inmates released in 2013 were back in prison within a year, and almost two-thirds were back behind bars after three years.

