Officials announced in February 2018 that concentrations of perfluorinated compounds above the human health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion were found in all three of the town’s drinking water wells.

The sampling was part of an effort to identify areas where certain chemicals used in textiles, food packaging, firefighting foams and metal plating, may have been released.

Blades has been home to two metal plating businesses, one of which is still operating.

