The father called the sheriff’s office and told them that the woman had a gun and was threatening to kill herself, according to investigators. When SWAT officers arrived and began to surround the camper, officials said, the woman stepped outside and aimed an AR-15 at a deputy. The deputy fired once, killing the woman, they said.
The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the names or races of the deputy or the woman who was shot.
