Officials: Florida fire chief is arrested on murder charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The chief of a volunteer fire department in Florida is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money, authorities said.
Easterling is chief of the Baker Fire District, a volunteer fire department in the Florida Panhandle. The Baker Fire District said it would release a statement later.
The 63-year-old shop owner, who was not identified by officials, was found shot to death inside his business in Pensacola.
Surveillance video from the shop captured the killing, the sheriff’s office said.