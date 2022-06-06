Officials: Florida fire chief is arrested on murder charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The chief of a volunteer fire department in Florida is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money, authorities said.

Brian Keith Easterling, 52, was taken into custody earlier Monday at his home in Holt, Florida and is awaiting extradition from the nearby county of Okaloosa, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. He was charged with premeditated murder, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.