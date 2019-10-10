Last week, Wanda Ferrari left the air conditioning running in her car for her 13-year-old husky mix Zorra while she went into a Dollar Tree store.

Zorra used a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs were paralyzed.

Investigators told news outlets Francois stole the car. An animal rescue group offered a $3,000 reward for Zorra’s return. But the station wagon was found five days later with Zorra’s body inside.

Francois appeared before a judge Thursday and was ordered no bond.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD