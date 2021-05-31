Braeden Raleigh, 21, was serving as his instructor for what was supposed to be a 45-minute introductory flight, the station reported. He suffered severe burns and died after being flown to the University of Utah burn center.
The plane went down shortly after takeoff at Ogden’s Hinkley Airport after witnesses reported seeing a low-flying aircraft followed by an explosion, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Cessna 172S.
It wasn’t immediately clear who had control of the plane when it crashed or what it to go down.
The crash caused a small fire, but officials said the site was cold and wet and the fire was quickly extinguished.