Both Wissink and the student suffered non-life threatening injuries. Justice Department spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said Wednesday that she had no information on what led up to the altercation.

A Waukesha police officer shot a 17-year-old student at Waukesha South High School on Monday after the student allegedly pointed a pellet gun at another student’s head. Police said the boy pointed the gun at officers as they confronted him. The Waukesha Police Department identified the officer who opened fire as Sgt. Brady Esser, an 11-year veteran.

Esser is not the school resource officer at Waukesha South. Police have not identified that officer, who helped evacuate students from class.

Police said the student with the pellet gun underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the names of the students involved.

