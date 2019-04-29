NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say the seven people killed in two homes in rural Tennessee included the parents of the suspect and other relatives.

Law enforcement officials arrested 25-year-old Michael Cummins on Saturday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from one of the Sumner County crime scenes. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch called the scenes “horrific” and “gruesome.”

On Monday, TBI identified those killed as David Carl Cummins and Clara Jane Cummings, the suspect’s parents; Charles Edward Hosale, his uncle; Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, whose relationship to him isn’t clear; Rachel’s 12-year-old daughter, Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee; and Rachel’s mother, Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols. Another victim found, Shirley B. Fehrle, was found in a separate home and has no known relationship to Cummins.

An eighth victim, another relative, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

