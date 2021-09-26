The house, a National Historic Landmark, was built in the mid-18th century and was Anthony’s home and also the site of her arrest in 1872 after she cast her ballot in a presidential election. It served as the headquarters of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Anthony died there in 1906, according to the museum’s website.
In a statement, Battalion Chief Joseph Luna said, “the Rochester Fire Department has long understood the significance that this property holds both to our local community as well as the nation. A great job was done by the firefighters’ tonight in limiting the effects of the fire on both the museum and its displays.”